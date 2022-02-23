Storm warning: Chicago Lindblom unleashes full fury on Chicago TEAM Englewood 73-42

Chicago Lindblom's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-42 win over Chicago TEAM Englewood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Herscher and Chicago TEAM Englewood took on Chicago Julian on February 9 at Chicago Julian High School. For a full recap, click here.
