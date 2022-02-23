 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Chicago Lindblom unleashes full fury on Chicago TEAM Englewood 73-42

Chicago Lindblom's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-42 win over Chicago TEAM Englewood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 12, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Herscher and Chicago TEAM Englewood took on Chicago Julian on February 9 at Chicago Julian High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

