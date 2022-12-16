 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Chicago Legal Prep unleashes full fury on Chicago Wells 74-29

Chicago Legal Prep left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Wells from start to finish for a 74-29 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.

Last season, Chicago Legal Prep and Chicago Wells faced off on January 12, 2022 at Chicago Legal Prep Charter Academy. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Austin and Chicago Legal Prep took on Chicago Marshall on December 9 at Chicago Marshall High School. Click here for a recap

