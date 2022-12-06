Storm warning: Chicago EPIC unleashes full fury on Chicago Goode 55-29

Chicago EPIC offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Goode during this 55-29 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.
