Chicago De La Salle recorded a big victory over Chicago Schurz 65-38 on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Schurz played in a 61-27 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Clemente . Click here for a recap. Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago Heights Marian Catholic on Feb. 16 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.