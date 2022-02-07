Storm warning: Chicago Christ the King rains down on Skokie Ida Crown 74-25

Chicago Christ the King's river of points eventually washed away Skokie Ida Crown in a 74-25 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 26, Skokie Ida Crown faced off against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Chicago Christ the King took on Chicago St Patrick on January 29 at Chicago St Patrick High School. For more, click here.
