Storm warning: Chicago Catalyst-Maria rains down on Chicago EPIC 79-45

Chicago Catalyst-Maria handled Chicago EPIC 79-45 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
Last season, Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago EPIC squared off with December 6, 2021 at Chicago EPIC Academy last season. For more, click here.
