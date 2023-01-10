 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Chicago Catalyst-Maria rains down on Chicago EPIC 79-45

  • 0

Chicago Catalyst-Maria handled Chicago EPIC 79-45 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.

Last season, Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago EPIC squared off with December 6, 2021 at Chicago EPIC Academy last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 30, Chicago Catalyst-Maria squared off with Glen Ellyn Glenbard South in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News