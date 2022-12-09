Storm warning: Athens unleashes full fury on Greenview 72-25

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Athens put away Greenview 72-25 at Athens High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 29-6 margin over Greenview after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 49-11 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Athens pulled to a 64-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 8-7 in the last stanza.

