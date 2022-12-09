 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Athens unleashes full fury on Greenview 72-25

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Athens put away Greenview 72-25 at Athens High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 29-6 margin over Greenview after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 49-11 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Athens pulled to a 64-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 8-7 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 2, Athens squared off with Virden North Mac in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News