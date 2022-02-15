Stopped cold: Yorkville Christian thwarts Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's quest 82-72

Yorkville Christian trucked Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on the road to an 82-72 victory at Yorkville Christian High on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Yorkville Christian faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on February 9 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For more, click here.
