Stopped cold: Tuscola thwarts Arcola's quest 44-28

No quarter was granted as Tuscola blunted Arcola's plans 44-28 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 7, Arcola faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Tuscola took on Fisher on December 11 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
Tuscola fought to a 14-10 intermission margin at Arcola's expense.
