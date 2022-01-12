Stopped cold: Pleasant Plains thwarts Springfield Calvary's quest 45-28

Pleasant Plains collected a 45-28 victory over Springfield Calvary in Illinois boys basketball action on January 12.

The Cardinals moved in front of the Saints 10-5 to begin the second quarter.

Pleasant Plains opened a thin 19-11 gap over Springfield Calvary at the half.

Pleasant Plains took control in the third quarter with a 32-17 advantage over Springfield Calvary.

