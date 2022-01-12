Stopped cold: Pleasant Plains thwarts Springfield Calvary's quest 45-28

Pleasant Plains collected a 45-28 victory over Springfield Calvary in Illinois boys basketball action on January 12.
The Cardinals moved in front of the Saints 10-5 to begin the second quarter.
Pleasant Plains opened a thin 19-11 gap over Springfield Calvary at the half.
Pleasant Plains took control in the third quarter with a 32-17 advantage over Springfield Calvary.
In recent action on January 6, Springfield Calvary faced off against Nokomis and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.