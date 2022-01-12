 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stopped cold: Pleasant Plains thwarts Springfield Calvary's quest 45-28

  • 0

Pleasant Plains collected a 45-28 victory over Springfield Calvary in Illinois boys basketball action on January 12.

The Cardinals moved in front of the Saints 10-5 to begin the second quarter.

Pleasant Plains opened a thin 19-11 gap over Springfield Calvary at the half.

Pleasant Plains took control in the third quarter with a 32-17 advantage over Springfield Calvary.

In recent action on January 6, Springfield Calvary faced off against Nokomis and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who should the Chicago Bears hire?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News