Stopped cold: Petersburg PORTA thwarts Pittsfield's quest 59-48

Petersburg PORTA grabbed a 59-48 victory at the expense of Pittsfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Saukees started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over the Blue Jays at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays' offense jumped to a 28-25 lead over the Saukees at the half.

The Blue Jays' influence showed as they carried a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

