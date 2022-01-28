 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stopped cold: Petersburg PORTA thwarts Pittsfield's quest 59-48

  • 0

Petersburg PORTA grabbed a 59-48 victory at the expense of Pittsfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Saukees started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over the Blue Jays at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays' offense jumped to a 28-25 lead over the Saukees at the half.

The Blue Jays' influence showed as they carried a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News