Stopped cold: Normal thwarts Oak Lawn's quest 54-41

Playing with a winning hand, Normal trumped Oak Lawn 54-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 28, Oak Lawn faced off against Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago and Normal took on East St. Louis on December 30 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
