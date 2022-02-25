 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stopped cold: Metamora thwarts Washington's quest 60-46

Metamora put together a victorious gameplan to stop Washington 60-46 on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Redbirds 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Metamora's offense jumped to a 27-26 lead over Washington at the half.

Metamora's control showed as it carried a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 15, Metamora faced off against Morton and Washington took on Pekin on February 15 at Washington Community High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

