Stopped cold: Metamora thwarts Washington's quest 60-46

Metamora put together a victorious gameplan to stop Washington 60-46 on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Redbirds 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Metamora's offense jumped to a 27-26 lead over Washington at the half.

Metamora's control showed as it carried a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

