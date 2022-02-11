 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stopped cold: Mahomet-Seymour thwarts Taylorville's quest 49-37

No quarter was granted as Mahomet-Seymour blunted Taylorville's plans 49-37 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-6 advantage over the Tornadoes through the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour registered an 18-11 advantage at half over Taylorville.

Mahomet-Seymour took control in the third quarter with a 27-26 advantage over Taylorville.

In recent action on February 5, Taylorville faced off against Pana and Mahomet-Seymour took on Effingham on February 5 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here.

