Stopped cold: Glen Ellyn Glenbard West thwarts Lisle Benet's quest 60-45

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West tipped and eventually toppled Lisle Benet 60-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 8.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers' shooting roared to a 33-14 lead over the Redwings at the half.

The Hilltoppers' command showed as they carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

