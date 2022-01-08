Stopped cold: Glen Ellyn Glenbard West thwarts Lisle Benet's quest 60-45

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West tipped and eventually toppled Lisle Benet 60-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 8.
Recently on December 30 , Lisle Benet squared up on Winnetka New Trier in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers' shooting roared to a 33-14 lead over the Redwings at the half.
The Hilltoppers' command showed as they carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.