 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stopped cold: Glen Ellyn Glenbard West thwarts Lisle Benet's quest 60-45

  • 0

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West tipped and eventually toppled Lisle Benet 60-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 8.

Recently on December 30 , Lisle Benet squared up on Winnetka New Trier in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers' shooting roared to a 33-14 lead over the Redwings at the half.

The Hilltoppers' command showed as they carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News