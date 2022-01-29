Stopped cold: Dunlap thwarts Cahokia's quest 69-58

Dunlap charged Cahokia and collected a 69-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 29.
Recently on January 20 , Dunlap squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
