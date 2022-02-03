Stopped cold: Chicago Steinmetz thwarts Chicago Muchin College Prep's quest 72-56

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Steinmetz trumped Chicago Muchin College Prep 72-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 3.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Chicago Muchin College Prep took on Chicago Kennedy on January 21 at Chicago Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
