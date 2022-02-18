Stopped cold: Chicago St. Rita thwarts Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's quest 67-52

Chicago St. Rita dumped Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 67-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 18.
In recent action on February 11, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Lombard Montini and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago Providence St Mel on February 9 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.