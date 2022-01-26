Stopped cold: Chicago Kelly thwarts Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago's quest 75-58

Chicago Kelly handed Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago a tough 75-58 loss at Chicago Kelly High on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago TEAM Englewood and Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago took on Chicago Gage Park on January 20 at Chicago Gage Park High School. For more, click here.
