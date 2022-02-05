Stopped cold: Chicago Francis W Parker thwarts Chicago Providence St. Mel's quest 82-71

Chicago Francis W Parker charged Chicago Providence St. Mel and collected an 82-71 victory at Chicago Providence St. Mel High on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Aurora Marmion and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Elgin Academy on January 25 at Elgin Academy. For a full recap, click here.
