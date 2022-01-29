Stopped cold: Chicago Fenger thwarts Bloomington Central Catholic's quest 69-53

Chicago Fenger charged Bloomington Central Catholic and collected a 69-53 victory on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 18, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago Harlan on January 20 at Chicago Fenger Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
