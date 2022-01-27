Stopped cold: Chicago Butler College Prep thwarts Chicago Hansberry Prep's quest 60-49

Chicago Butler College Prep charged Chicago Hansberry Prep and collected a 60-49 victory on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Hansberry Prep faced off against Chicago Noble Street College Prep and Chicago Butler College Prep took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on January 13 at Chicago Butler College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
