Stopped cold: Arcola thwarts Villa Grove's quest 54-37

Arcola collected a 54-37 victory over Villa Grove in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.
In recent action on February 14, Arcola faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Villa Grove took on Decatur Lutheran on February 8 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap
