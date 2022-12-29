 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sterling handles stress test to best Dunlap 56-50

Sterling survived Dunlap in a 56-50 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Sterling High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dunlap and Sterling faced off on December 28, 2021 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.

