Staunton's convoy passes Pawnee 50-38

No quarter was granted as Staunton blunted Pawnee's plans 50-38 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 12.
In recent action on January 29, Pawnee faced off against Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Staunton took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
