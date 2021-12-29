Stanford Olympia earns solid win over Downs Tri-Valley 44-28

Stanford Olympia grabbed a 44-28 victory at the expense of Downs Tri-Valley in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
Stanford Olympia moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
The Spartans' influence showed as they carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
