 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Stanford Olympia earns solid win over Downs Tri-Valley 44-28

  • 0

Stanford Olympia grabbed a 44-28 victory at the expense of Downs Tri-Valley in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

Stanford Olympia moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The Spartans' influence showed as they carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Stanford Olympia squared up on Morton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News