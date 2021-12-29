Stanford Olympia earns solid win over Downs Tri-Valley 44-28

Stanford Olympia grabbed a 44-28 victory at the expense of Downs Tri-Valley in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

Stanford Olympia moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The Spartans' influence showed as they carried a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.