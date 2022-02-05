 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Vashon casts spell on Chicago Whitney Young 58-50

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Louis Vashon didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Whitney Young 58-50 on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Whitney Young, who began with a 14-8 edge over St. Louis Vashon through the end of the first quarter.

St. Louis Vashon's shooting moved to a 30-26 lead over Chicago Whitney Young at the half.

St. Louis Vashon took control in the third quarter with a 41-37 advantage over Chicago Whitney Young.

The Wolverines' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-13 points differential.

Recently on January 26 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Chicago Lane Tech in a basketball game . For more, click here.

