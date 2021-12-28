St. Louis Confluence Prep pours it on Champaign Central 68-30

 Skip to main content
St. Louis Confluence Prep didn't tinker around with Champaign Central. A 68-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Titans opened an enormous 37-15 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Recently on December 21 , Champaign Central squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For more, click here.

