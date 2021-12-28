St. Louis Confluence Prep pours it on Champaign Central 68-30

St. Louis Confluence Prep didn't tinker around with Champaign Central. A 68-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Titans opened an enormous 37-15 gap over the Maroons at halftime.
Recently on December 21 , Champaign Central squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.