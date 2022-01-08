St. Louis Christian Brothers squeezes past Chicago Kenwood 73-69

A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Louis Christian Brothers' direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Kenwood 73-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Kenwood, who began with a 26-18 edge over St. Louis Christian Brothers through the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Kenwood came from behind to grab the advantage 40-37 at intermission over St. Louis Christian Brothers.

The Cadets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 36-29 stretch over the final quarter.

