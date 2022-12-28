St. Louis Cardinal Ritter takes a toll on Chicago Payton 57-41

St. Louis Cardinal Ritter handed Chicago Payton a tough 57-41 loss on December 28 in Missouri boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave St. Louis Cardinal Ritter a 22-9 lead over Chicago Payton.
The Lions fought to a 34-21 intermission margin at the Grizzlies' expense.
St. Louis Cardinal Ritter roared to a 51-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Grizzlies fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
