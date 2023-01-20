St. Joseph-Ogden triumphs in strong showing over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 70-46

St. Joseph-Ogden handled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 70-46 in an impressive showing on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and St Joseph-Ogden took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.