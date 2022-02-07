St. Joseph-Ogden tops Bloomington Central Catholic 73-61

No quarter was granted as St. Joseph-Ogden blunted Bloomington Central Catholic's plans 73-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Saints took a 37-36 lead over the Spartans heading to the half locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-50 lead over the Saints.
