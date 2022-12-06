St. Joseph-Ogden thumps Hoopeston in punishing decision 88-41

St. Joseph-Ogden scored early and often to roll over Hoopeston 88-41 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Hoopeston squared off with December 7, 2021 at Hoopeston Area High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on November 30, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Georgetown La Salette in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.