St. Joseph-Ogden severs Danville's hopes 66-55

St. Joseph-Ogden collected a solid win over Danville in a 66-55 verdict for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Danville squared off with December 14, 2021 at Danville High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Hoopeston and Danville took on Casey-Westfield on December 3 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
