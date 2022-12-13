 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden severs Danville's hopes 66-55

St. Joseph-Ogden collected a solid win over Danville in a 66-55 verdict for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Danville squared off with December 14, 2021 at Danville High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 6, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Hoopeston and Danville took on Casey-Westfield on December 3 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.

