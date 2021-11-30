 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

St. Joseph-Ogden pours it on Cissna Park 78-55

  • 0

Cissna Park had no answers as St. Joseph-Ogden roared to a 78-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Spartans opened with a 21-9 advantage over the Timberwolves through the first quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden fought to a 45-29 half margin at Cissna Park's expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News