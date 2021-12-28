 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden pockets solid victory over Quincy Notre Dame 43-40

Early action on the scoreboard pushed St. Joseph-Ogden to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Quincy Notre Dame 43-40 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 21 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Bismarck-Henning in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Quincy Notre Dame started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.

Quincy Notre Dame came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over the Raiders.

St. Joseph-Ogden fended off Quincy Notre Dame's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

