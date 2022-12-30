St. Joseph-Ogden pockets narrow victory over Normal University 58-49

St. Joseph-Ogden edged Normal University 58-49 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at St. Joseph-Ogden High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

St. Joseph-Ogden jumped in front of Normal University 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-23 at halftime over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-38 lead over Normal University.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-11 stretch over the final quarter.

