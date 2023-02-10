St. Joseph-Ogden tipped and eventually toppled Tolono Unity 67-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity faced off on February 25, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.

