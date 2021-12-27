 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden nets nifty win over Downs Tri-Valley 51-45

Mighty close, mighty fine, St. Joseph-Ogden wore a victory shine after clipping Downs Tri-Valley 51-45 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 12-9 lead over Downs Tri-Valley.

The Spartans' offense thundered to a 30-15 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

The Spartans' edge showed as they carried a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on December 21 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Bismarck-Henning in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

