St. Joseph-Ogden finds its footing in victory over Hoopeston Area 75-46

St. Joseph-Ogden showered the scoreboard with points to drown Hoopeston Area 75-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Hoopeston Area faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 1 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap
