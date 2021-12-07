St. Joseph-Ogden finds its footing in victory over Hoopeston Area 75-46

 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden showered the scoreboard with points to drown Hoopeston Area 75-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 7.

In recent action on November 30, Hoopeston Area faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 1 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

