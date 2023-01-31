 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden earns solid win over Bloomington Central Catholic 68-55

St. Joseph-Ogden called "game" in the waning moments of a 68-55 defeat of Bloomington Central Catholic in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 27-24 margin over Bloomington Central Catholic after the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 31-24 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Bloomington Central Catholic fought to within 54-48.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with February 7, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . For more, click here. Bloomington Central Catholic took on Tolono Unity on January 24 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.

