St. Joseph-Ogden earns solid win over Bloomington Central Catholic 68-55

St. Joseph-Ogden called "game" in the waning moments of a 68-55 defeat of Bloomington Central Catholic in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 27-24 margin over Bloomington Central Catholic after the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 31-24 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Bloomington Central Catholic fought to within 54-48.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

