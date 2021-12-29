 Skip to main content
Springfield tops New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield trumped New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield made the first move by forging a 21-15 margin over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West after the first quarter.

Springfield fought to a 36-21 halftime margin at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West's expense.

The third quarter gave the Senators a 47-35 lead over the Warriors.

