Springfield survives taut tilt with Chatham Glenwood 49-40

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield nosed past Chatham Glenwood 49-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Rochester on January 4 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
The Senators darted in front of the Titans 14-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Senators and the Titans were engaged in a close affair at 30-28 as the fourth quarter started.
There was no room for doubt as Springfield added to its advantage with a 19-12 margin in the closing period.
