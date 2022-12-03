Springfield Southeast squeezes past Springfield 47-39

Springfield Southeast edged Springfield 47-39 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Southeast a 12-4 lead over Springfield.

The Senators tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-17 at halftime.

Springfield showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 30-27.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-12 advantage in the frame.

