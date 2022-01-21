Springfield Southeast posts win at Springfield's expense 62-49

Springfield Southeast put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield 62-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a modest 23-21 gap over the Senators at the half.

The Spartans and the Senators were engaged in a close affair at 41-34 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.