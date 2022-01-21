Springfield Southeast posts win at Springfield's expense 62-49

Springfield Southeast put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield 62-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a modest 23-21 gap over the Senators at the half.
The Spartans and the Senators were engaged in a close affair at 41-34 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. For a full recap, click here.
