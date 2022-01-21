 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Southeast posts win at Springfield's expense 62-49

  • 0

Springfield Southeast put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield 62-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a modest 23-21 gap over the Senators at the half.

The Spartans and the Senators were engaged in a close affair at 41-34 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on January 13, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News