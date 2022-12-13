 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast overcomes Jacksonville 74-56

No quarter was granted as Springfield Southeast blunted Jacksonville's plans 74-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Jacksonville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on December 6 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

