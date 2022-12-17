Springfield Southeast outlasts Evansville North in topsy-turvy battle 63-51

Springfield Southeast stretched out and finally snapped Evansville North to earn a 63-51 victory in Indiana boys basketball on December 17.
Recently on December 9, Springfield Southeast squared off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.