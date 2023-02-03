Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Springfield Southeast nipped Jacksonville 64-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Southeast drew first blood by forging a 12-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 33-21 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Jacksonville drew within 45-37 in the third quarter.

The Crimsons rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Springfield Southeast and Jacksonville played in a 66-54 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap.

