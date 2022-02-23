Springfield Southeast hustles by Charleston in victory 66-56

No quarter was granted as Springfield Southeast blunted Charleston's plans 66-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Southeast's shooting jumped to a 32-21 lead over Charleston at halftime.

Springfield Southeast's leg-up showed as it carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Spartans put the game on ice.

