Springfield Southeast hustles by Charleston in victory 66-56

No quarter was granted as Springfield Southeast blunted Charleston's plans 66-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Springfield Southeast's shooting jumped to a 32-21 lead over Charleston at halftime.
Springfield Southeast's leg-up showed as it carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Spartans put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 15, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Charleston took on Mattoon on February 18 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.
