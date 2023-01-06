Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's convoy passes Decatur MacArthur 72-58

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Decatur MacArthur 72-58 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur played in a 55-53 game on March 4, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Romeoville and Decatur MacArthur took on Quincy on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.